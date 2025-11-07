UN votes on US-backed resolution to remove Syrian president from sanctions list

United Nations, Nov 7 (PTI) The UN Security Council has voted on a US-backed resolution to remove Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa from the 1267 ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions list, a move described by Council members as a “strong political signal” of recognising a “new era” in the war-torn country.

The 15-nation Council voted Thursday on the resolution that decided to “delist” al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Hasan Khattab from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.

The resolution, prepared by the US, was adopted with 14 votes in favour and a sole abstention by veto-wielding permanent member China.

The Syrian leader was first designated by the Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee in July 2013 and was previously listed as Abu Mohamed Al-Jawlani, with the designation imposing an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze on him.

According to information on the sanctions committee website, al-Sharaa was the leader of Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant since January 2012, a Syria-based group listed in May 2014, and previously listed as an alias of Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) between May 2013-14. He was also associated with Al Qaeda leader Aiman Muhammed Rabi al-Zawahiri.

US Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz, in the explanation of vote following the adoption of the UNSC resolution, said that with the adoption of the resolution, Council is sending “a strong political signal that recognises Syria is in a new era since Assad and his associates were toppled in December of 2024”.

Waltz said there is the new Syrian government led by al-Sharaa that is “working hard to fulfil its commitments on countering terrorism and narcotics, on eliminating any remnants of chemical weapons, and promoting regional security and stability as well as an inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process”.

He noted that as President Donald Trump has previously indicated “now is Syria’s chance at greatness. The delisting of President al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Khattab should help give the Syrian people that greatest chance”.

The resolution welcomed Syria’s commitments countering terrorism, including foreign terrorist fighters, ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and their affiliated groups, individuals, undertakings and entities.

It further recalled the expectations that Syria will take “decisive measures to address the threat posed by foreign terrorist fighters; protect human rights and safety and security of all Syrians regardless of ethnicity or religion; counter-narcotics; advance transitional justice; non-proliferation and the elimination of any remnants of chemical weapons; regional security and stability; as well as an inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process".

French Ambassador to the UN Jérome Bonnafont said that Paris welcomes the adoption of the resolution lifting the Security Council sanctions against al- Sharaa and Khattab.

“This resolution has a clear goal: to support Syria’s recovery, starting with its economic recovery, in line with the needs of the population. It is the responsibility of the international community to lift all obstacles to this recovery,” Bonnafont said, adding that economic recovery is an essential condition for lasting peace in Syria and the safe, dignified and voluntary return of refugees.

“This resolution also recalls our expectations of the Syrian authorities, particularly with regard to counterterrorism. The fight against Daesh in the Middle East is not over, and the risk of its resurgence must not be underestimated,” he said.

The French envoy noted that one year after the fall of Bashar al-Assad and his regime, as a new chapter of hope has begun for the country and the region, the adoption of this resolution is an “important step on the path to rebuilding a sovereign, united and reconciled Syria, living in peace and free from the scourge of terrorism”.

Al-Sharaa, who had led the military offensive in late 2024 which toppled the Assad regime in Damascus, made his debut on the global stage at the United Nations as he addressed world leaders at the high-level UN General Assembly annual session in September this year, the first Syrian president to address the United Nations General Assembly in 58 years.

Earlier, in May, Trump had met with al-Sharaa, who once had a 10 million dollar US bounty on his head, in Riyadh, an endorsement by Washington of the Syrian leader and his government.

The Syrian president is all set to visit to visit Washington this month, the first time since he came to power.