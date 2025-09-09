Under construction houses of Pak officers attacked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Sep 9 (PTI) Militants on Tuesday blew up two under-construction houses of police officers using explosives in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The under-construction houses of KP Police's Counter terrorism Department (CTD) officers Gulab Niaz and Luqman Khan in Bannu district were dynamited by the militants.

The locals retaliated and posed resistance to the militants. Heavy exchange of fire took place between local tribesmen and the militants.

The militants managed to flee, police said.