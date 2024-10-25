Under-training Lieutenant at PMA gunned down in Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar, Oct 25 (PTI) Unidentified assailants on Friday gunned down an under-training lieutenant of the Pakistan Military Academy in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The unknown assailants killed Lieutenant Arif during prayers in a mosque in the Sarai Naurang area of Lakki Marwat district.

He was on a holiday in his hometown.

Two people who were offering prayers in the mosque were also injured in the firing.

The body and the injured have moved to the district hospital.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed condolence over the killing and held anti-Islam forces responsible for the killing.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. PTI PY PY PY