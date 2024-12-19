“Unfortunate and biased”: Pakistan on US sanction on its entities involved in long-range missiles programme

Islamabad, Dec 19 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday termed as “unfortunate and biased” the US decision to sanction its commercial entities for alleged involvement in ballistic missile programme.

After the US designated its four entities for sanctions, a statement from the Foreign Office (FO) statement said the sanction defies the objective of peace and security by aiming to accentuate military asymmetries and claimed that “double standards and discriminatory practices undermine the credibility of non-proliferation regimes.” In light of the alleged continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan's long-range missile development, the United States on Wednesday designated four entities for sanctions which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, the State Department said.

These include the state-owned Islamabad-based flagship aerospace and defence agency National Development Complex (NDC), and three Karachi-based entities, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International and Rockside Enterprise.

“Pakistan considers the US decision to impose sanctions on NDC and three commercial entities as unfortunate and biased,” FO said, adding that Pakistan’s strategic capabilities are meant to defend its sovereignty and preserve peace and stability in South Asia.

“The latest installment of sanctions defies the objective of peace and security by aiming to accentuate military asymmetries. Such policies have dangerous implications for strategic stability of our region and beyond.” FO declared that Pakistan’s strategic programme is a sacred trust bestowed by 240 million people upon its leadership and the sanctity of this trust, has been held in the highest esteem across the entire political spectrum, cannot be compromised.

“We also regret the imposition of sanctions on private commercial entities. Similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere doubts and suspicion without any evidence whatsoever,” FO said.

It maintained that while claiming strict adherence to non-proliferation norms, licensing requirements for advanced military technology to other countries have been waived off in the past.

“Such double standards and discriminatory practices not only undermine the credibility of non-proliferation regimes but also endanger regional and international peace and security,” FO concluded.

Earlier US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that in light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan’s long-range missile development, “the United States is designating four entities for sanctions pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.” According to the State Department, the NDC is responsible for Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme and has worked to acquire items to advance Pakistan’s long range ballistic missile programme, while the other three have worked to supply equipment and missile‐applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, including its long range missile programme. PTI SH NPK NPK