Unidentified armed men blow up telephone exchange building in Pak’s KPK

Peshawar, Oct 31 (PTI) Unidentified armed men on Friday blew up a telephone exchange building using an improvised explosive device (IED) in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. The telephone exchange located in Lakki Marwat district, bordering South Waziristan, was severely damaged in the blast.

However, no casualty was reported. The police, along with the bomb disposal squad, reached the spot for further investigation.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in areas bordering Afghanistan, mainly targeting government infrastructure, law enforcement personnel, and security forces.