Unidentified gunmen kill local Shia leader in Pakistan's restive northwest

Peshawar, Oct 9 (PTI) A local Shia community leader was on Wednesday shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's restive northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Hamid Askari from Orakzai tribal district was killed by two unknown assailants on Old Jail Road in the Kohat district, they said.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene after killing.

The victim's body has been shifted to a hospital.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, police said.

Meanwhile, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier, who was on leave and visiting his family, was abducted from the Tank district in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The Pakistani Taliban-affiliated channels have claimed responsibility for the abduction. PTI AYZ ZH ZH