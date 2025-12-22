Unidentified gunmen kill one, injures two in Pak checkpost attack

Peshawar, Dec 22 (PTI) Unidentified gunmen killed one policeman and injured two after they attacked a checkpost in Pakistan's northwest restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attack took place on Sunday, officials said.

The armed assailants opened fire on the Qazi Talab checkpost, located within the limits of the City Police Station of Hangu district.

According to police, constable Ali Raza succumbed to his injuries in the attack. The other two injured in the attack have been shifted to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

Police teams rushed to the scene soon after the incident, and an exchange of fire between the policemen and the armed assailants ensued.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.