Unidentified gunmen kill security official guarding polio team in Pak’s KPK

Peshawar, Oct 14 (PTI) A security official guarding a polio vaccination team was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The polio vaccination team came under attack in the Arkot area of Swat district while carrying out its duties during the ongoing anti-polio campaign, District Police Officer (DPO), Swat, Muhammad Umar, said.

The unidentified assailants opened fire on security personnel assigned to protect the team, resulting in the killing of officer Abdul Kabir on the spot.

A search operation has been launched in the area following the incident, DPO Umar added. The attack has once again highlighted the persistent threats faced by polio workers and security personnel during immunisation drives across the region.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the assault on the polio team and paid tribute to the slain officer, saying that Abdul Kabir sacrificed his life for the safe and healthy future of children.

Meanwhile, anti-polio campaigns have been launched in Nowshera and Haripur targeting over 400,000 children.

The interior minister reiterated that those attempting to sabotage efforts to protect innocent children from polio "deserve no leniency" and vowed that the state will take strict action against such elements. The locals have also expressed grief over the incident and urged authorities to strengthen security for polio teams.