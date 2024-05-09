Pakistan: Unknown men blow up only private girls' school in North Waziristan, no casualty

Peshawar: The only private school for girls in a remote village in restive North Waziristan was blown up and destroyed by explosives, a media report said on Thursday.

Advertisment

No casualties were reported in the incident that occurred on Wednesday in the Drazanda area of Dera Ismail Khan district, The Express Tribune newspaper reported, quoting the local police.

The school's security guard said that unidentified individuals blew up the school with bombs, destroying two rooms. “He also complained of being severely beaten up by the perpetrators before they left,” the newspaper said, adding, this was the only private school for girls in the region.

The police have begun investigations after gathering evidence from the school, it added.