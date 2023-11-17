Union Minister Rijiju attends the inaugural ceremony for new Maldives president Muizzu

Male, Nov 17 (PTI) Underscoring India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju represented the country on Friday at the inauguration ceremony of the newly-sworn president Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives, the strategically-located archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean.

"An honour and a privilege to represent #India at the inauguration ceremony of President H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu @MMuizzu and Vice-President H.E. Hussain Mohamed Latheef @HucenSembe at iconic Republic Square in Male, Maldives," the Minister for Earth Sciences Rijiju posted on X.

Muizzu, a close associate of former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen who forged close ties with China during his Presidency from 2013 to 2018, defeated India-friendly incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the presidential runoff held in September.

Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy.’ The focus of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy is to enhance connectivity, augment trade and investment, and build a secure and stable neighbourhood while SAGAR is the policy or doctrine of maritime cooperation in the IOR.

Maldives’ proximity to the west coast of India (barely 70 nautical miles away from Minicoy and 300 nautical miles away from India’s West coast), and its situation at the hub of commercial sea lanes running through the Indian Ocean imbues it with significant strategic importance to India.

Rijiju is here on invitation to represent India at the inaugural ceremony of the new presidency. He also posted other photos from the ceremony and a small video showing Muizzu shaking hands with him.

India was the first to assist Maldives during the 2004 Tsunami as well as the water crisis in Male in December 2014.

“This high-level Ministerial representation from India at the inaugural ceremony underscores India’s commitment to further deepen the substantive cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs had said prior to the Union Minister’s visit to the island nation.

Before the oath ceremony in the evening, Rijiju called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who too was invited at the presidential inaugural ceremony, and discussed a multidimensional bilateral relationship.

Honoured to call on President of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka H E @RW_UNP. Discussed India-Sri Lanka Bilateral Relationship which is multidimensional and a priority under Hon'ble PM @narendramodi’s #NeigbourhoodFirst and #SAGAR Policy,” the Indian minister posted on X along with photographs of the meeting.

In the morning, Rijiju inspected the progress of work of an India-funded major connectivity project in the Maldives that is expected to usher economic development and prosperity in the country. There is a grant of USD 100 million and a Line of Credit of USD 400 million from India.

Under the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) project, a 6.74-km-long bridge and causeway link will be built to connect the capital city Male with the adjoining islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi.

“Glad to witness the progress of works of Greater Male Connectivity Project in Maldives. Project is being undertaken under the Govt of India's concessional Line of Credit and Grant and is expected to usher economic development and prosperity in the Greater Male Region," Rijiju, posted on X.

Prior to that, Rijiju called on the Vice President of the Republic of Seychelles Ahmed Afif and discussed their multi-dimensional bilateral relationship.

Earlier on Thursday, Rijiju paid a courtesy call to the outgoing President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the latter’s office.

“The conversation between President Solih and Minister Rijiju underlined the two countries' long-standing bilateral ties,” a statement from the President’s office said soon after the meeting.

Solih termed India as “a vital and close ally,” and credited Maldives' tremendous development to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. He highlighted the consistent increase in Indian tourist arrivals, frequency of flight arrivals, and expansion of flight destinations to various Indian cities as a testament to “India’s unwavering support and leadership.” Solih also expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for their significant assistance in various forms in navigating the difficult times of COVID-19, stating that India proved to be the Maldives’ closest partner in times of critical need. PTI NPK AKJ NPK NPK