University of East London strikes sector-first pact for Indian student welfare

London, Oct 24 (PTI) The University of East London (UEL) and National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK have clinched a sector-first pact to establish a new model of collaboration, geared towards the welfare, employability and success of Indian students in Britain.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at the university's Stratford campus last week creates a strategic framework to deliver inclusive initiatives and provide practical support to students, from before their arrival from India through to post-graduation.

With data suggesting that one in every 20 Indians choosing the UK as their higher education destination has been drawn to UEL, the MoU is intended as a blueprint for best practice in international student engagement. "Internationally mobile Indian students make a hugely positive contribution to UEL and the wider UK community," said Professor Amanda Broderick, who signed the pact as UEL Vice-Chancellor. "Our collaboration with NISAU builds on UEL's long-standing partnerships across India — from our research and innovation collaborations to our growing alumni network and our pioneering India Industry Advisory Board — all focused on preparing students for global success," she said. The partnership builds on the university's collaboration with some of the largest recruiters of UEL graduates – Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant, HSBC, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys – to co-design skills pathways and support graduate employability. "Together, we will work to ensure Indian students and graduates not only achieve academically but also feel a true sense of belonging during their time in the UK," said Sanam Arora, who signed the MoU as NISAU UK Chair. "This partnership reflects NISAU's broader mission to build a globally respected framework for student welfare and employability — one that can be adopted by institutions around the world as the next phase of international education collaboration. "Aligned with the ambitions of the India-UK Vision 2035, it strengthens the people-to-people pillar of our nations' partnership — turning that vision into practical action that empowers students, enhances skills, and deepens collaboration across education and innovation," she said. India-UK Vision 2035 is the refreshed strategic roadmap agreed by both governments during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK in July, with education and skills earmarked as a key pillar of the bilateral partnership over the next decade. The UEL pointed to some of its pioneering India-focussed research and social impact collaborations already delivering results, including Sugarcrete's partnership with Chemical System Technologies which resulted in the building of a school near Delhi and creating jobs for women. UEL's ORNATE India and Naandi Foundation projects led to advancements in the healthcare sector. "Together, UEL and NISAU aim to set a new benchmark for global student engagement and international collaboration, contributing to the strength of the India–UK educational partnership and the shared goal of inclusive, future-focused education," NISAU UK stated. The new pact followed the launch of the fourth edition of the India-UK Achievers Honours at an exclusive House of Lords event in London, coinciding with Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas celebrations last week. NISAU UK's annual initiative honours Indian changemakers who have leveraged their UK education to drive progress in business, science, public service, culture, and innovation, strengthening the diaspora "living bridge" between the two nations. "International students bring 42 billion pounds of value to the UK every year — few sectors generate value of that scale. We must ensure a stable policy framework so that the UK continues to appeal to international students and can play its vital role in global education," said Lord Jo Johnson, former UK universities minister. The launch of the nominations ahead of the awards in February 2026 attracted cross-party parliamentarians, senior officials, diplomats, and higher education leaders from across both nations to celebrate education as the cornerstone of the India-UK partnership. "These awards are a powerful symbol of the enduring bond between India and the UK, rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to excellence. India-UK Achievers is a celebration of soft power, showing how education can be a force for diplomacy, innovation, and social progress," said Sonia Kumar, Indian-origin Labour MP for Dudley in the West Midlands region of England.