University of Houston, Delhi Technological University launch global partnership

Houston: The University of Houston has officially joined forces with Delhi Technological University, marking the beginning of a transformative five-year partnership designed to elevate educational exchange, research collaboration, and career development for students.

The agreement, with an option for renewal in 2030, opens up exciting new opportunities for both institutions to expand their global reach.

This general agreement for cooperation was signed during the visit of Delhi Technological University (DTU) Vice-Chancellor Prateek Sharma, with University of Houston (UH) President Renu Khator, System Regent Durga Agrawal, DTU delegates and D C Manjunath, Consul General of India in Houston, present at the ceremony.

The agreement paves the way for joint research, faculty exchanges, and a variety of academic programmes, including the potential for dual and twinning degree offerings for students.

"We are excited to partner with DTU, one of India's top universities, to advance academic and research goals," said Diane Z Chase, senior vice-president for academic affairs and provost at UH.

“This collaboration will significantly enhance the educational experience for students at both universities, offering valuable opportunities for cultural exchange and international career development,” Chase added.

The partnership aims to foster deeper academic ties by encouraging the exchange of visiting scholars, collaborative research efforts, and sharing of academic resources such as research papers and publications.

Students will also have access to paid internships and co-op programmes through the host university, gaining hands-on experience in industries across both nations.

"This partnership will not only expand opportunities for our master's students, but also inspire many to pursue PhD programmes. It's an exciting time for students to benefit from an international academic network that spans continents," said Pradeep Sharma, Dean, Cullen College of Engineering, UH.

The new collaboration is part of UH's ongoing commitment to strengthening educational ties with India, a country that continues to be one of the world's most dynamic and rapidly growing economies.

In 2023, UH partnered with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to expand teaching and research on Tamil language, literature, and culture.

Additionally, UH and the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas established a geoscience data repository to interpret key exploration and production data and gain deeper insights into India's sedimentary basins and fields.

DTU, a research university with an enrolment of 12,850, has a legacy spanning over 80 years.

The university offers specialised programmes in science, technology, engineering, management, and allied fields, including 17 undergraduate and 35 postgraduate programmes, alongside opportunities for PhD study.

It maintains partnerships with prestigious institutions worldwide, such as the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, La Trobe University in Victoria, Australia, and Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in China.

"We are thrilled about the vast opportunities this collaboration creates," said Durga Agrawal, UH System Regent.

“As India continues to grow as a global economic powerhouse, partnerships like this will help build lasting bridges between our countries and empower the next generation of leaders.” The government of India's New Education Policy (NEP), which emphasises internationalisation of higher education, has made it easier for universities like UH and DTU to build impactful global collaborations.

The agreement comes at a crucial time, aligning with India's vision for strengthening international academic exchange and cooperation.

The partnership also promises to strengthen the educational ties between India and the US, providing students, faculty, and the academic community with invaluable tools to thrive in a globalised world.