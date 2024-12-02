Unknown gunmen in Pakistan's KP kill cousin of CM Gandapur

Peshawar, Dec 2 (PTI) A cousin of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in northwest Pakistan on Monday, police said.

Sardar Saqlain Khan Gandapur, who is also a former local government functionary, was shot dead in Dera Ismail Khan district, the native place of the chief minister, a police official said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack which took place at Luni Mor, an area which has a considerable presence of the Pakistani Taliban.

An investigation has been initiated into the incident, the official said. PTI AYZ PY PY PY