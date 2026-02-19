Unknown gunmen kill 3 militants in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Feb 19 (PTI) At least three militants were killed and four others injured on Thursday after unknown gunmen ambushed a militant group that had earlier killed two government officers in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The unknown assailants challenged the militants near Tikawara in DI Khan district, they said.

In an exchange of fire, three militants were killed and four others injured, police said.

The slain militants were involved in attacks on the Yarik Police Station and the Customs House in the district and the killing of a policeman and a customs official, police said.

The remaining militants fled the scene, abandoning their weapons.

Security has been tightened in and around Tikawara, and investigations are underway to determine the identities of the attackers and the circumstances surrounding the incident. PTI AYZ ZH ZH