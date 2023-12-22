UNSC adopts resolution demanding immediate, unhindered humanitarian access throughout Gaza strip

United Nations, Dec 22 (PTI) The UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution demanding the immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza Strip and to create conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Advertisment

The 15-nation Council voted on Friday, after days of delays, on a draft resolution proposed by the United Arab Emirates. The resolution was adopted after 13 members voted in favour of the resolution, none against while the US and Russia abstained.

The resolution demanded that parties to the conflict “allow, facilitate and enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip, and in this regard calls for urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access and to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.” The resolution also demanded that the parties to the conflict allow and facilitate the use of all available routes to and throughout the entire Gaza Strip, including border crossings.

With an aim to expedit the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, the Council also requested Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “expeditiously” appoint a Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator to facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify “the humanitarian nature of all humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza.” An amendment to the UAE-tabled resolution proposed by Russia was not approved after permanent member the US cast a veto. PTI YAS RUP RUP RUP