‘Unwavering support’: Starmer hugs Zelenskyy day after White House blowout

London (AP): British Prime Minister Keir Starmer embraced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told him he had the nation's unwavering support a day after the blowout at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy on Saturday arrived to shouts of support from people who had gathered outside of 10 Downing St, where Starmer gave him a hug and ushered him inside. The two leaders met on the eve of a meeting of European leaders in London. Called to discuss how European nations can defend Ukraine - and themselves - if the US withdraws support, it has taken on new urgency following Trump's televised berating of Zelenskyy.

“And as you heard from the cheers on the street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom,” Starmer told the leader of the war-torn country. “We stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take.”

Zelenskyy thanked him and the people of the UK for their support and friendship. Starmer spoke to both Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday evening after the meeting, the prime minister's office said.

The meeting comes the day after an extraordinary diplomatic meltdown when Trump and Vice President JD Vance blasted Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on live television for not being grateful enough for US support.

Zelenskyy had been poised to ink a deal to give the US access to mineral riches as Trump pressures Ukraine to reach a deal to end the war with Russia. But he left town without signing anything.

Zelenskyy had been scheduled to meet with Starmer on Sunday before the European summit, but the timetable for their bilateral meeting was apparently sped up in the aftermath of the Washington visit.

Zelenskyy will meet with King Charles III on Sunday before the meeting at Lancaster House, a 200-year-old mansion near Buckingham Palace.