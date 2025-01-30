Urge all policy makers to keep creation of dignified jobs at centre of policy-making: ILO DG

Riyadh, Jan 29 (PTI) The International Labour Organisation on Wednesday called on all policy-makers to keep creation of "dignified jobs" at the centre of their policy-making and also emphasised on "skilling and reskilling" of youngsters in the era of evolving technology and artificial intelligence.

Director-General of ILO, Gilbert F Houngbo made these remarks on the sidelines on the opening day of a global conference in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia that will end on Thursday.

The second edition of Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC) under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz is being hosted at the sprawling King Abdulaziz International Conference Center (KAICC).

The mega event being attended by policy makers, industry leaders, scholars, innovators and field experts from over 100 countries, in the labour sector, and a ministerial roundtable was also held earlier in the day, as part of this conference.

"We just finished the ministerial roundtable which is a critical dimension of creating conditions for better youth employment, not only creating jobs, but also creating decent jobs, dignified jobs, highlighted by almost all participating ministers," Houngbo said in his remarks during a press engagement at the venue.

The ILO is devoted to promoting social justice and internationally recognised human and labour rights, pursuing its founding mission that social justice is essential to universal and lasting peace.

The only tripartite UN agency, since 1919 the ILO brings together governments, employers and workers of 187 Member States, to set labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes promoting decent work for all women and men, according to its ILO website.

"From ILO perspective, it's again important, and I am sure we will discuss that in the next two days, importance of developing skills. Skilling, and reskilling, particularly giving opportunities to the youngsters in the context of technology, in the context of AI (artificial intelligence)," the ILO director-general said.

The other dimension, is giving opportunity to access to all youngsters in all regions, to make sure that "no one is left behind to make sure we don't create much more inequality in this fast-moving job market," he added.

In his press remarks, he also to keep the metrics of "NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training)" for the youth as low as possible.

Right now, this (NEET) rate is "very high, particularly for women. So, have also this dimension," the ILO director-general said.

"So, we are calling on all policy makers, to ensure that at different level of policies to be sure that policies are anchored pro-employment, dimension in policies that will create jobs. Jobs, dignified jobs..at the centre of policy-making," he asserted.

Minister of Human Resources and Social Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi also delivered a press statement in Arabic on the sidelines of the conference.

The organisers later shared the text of an English translation of his remarks.

"First and foremost, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for his gracious patronage of this esteemed Global Labor Market Conference," the Saudi minister said.

His patronage reflects the leadership’s "unwavering commitment" to developing labour markets at both local and international levels, fostering economic growth, and achieving sustainable development, he said.

A short while ago, in the roundtable discussion, one of the key sessions of this conference, was attended by ministers representing several countries, AlRajhi said.

"This session provided a valuable platform for global leaders to engage in insightful discussions on youth employment and the challenges facing worldwide labor markets. Our dialogue covered crucial topics such as the gap between the supply and demand for skills, demographic shifts, and the green economy," he said.

The ministers shared diverse policy perspectives and innovative strategies that have successfully increased youth employment rates in their respective countries, the Saudi minister said.