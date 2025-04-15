Historic Georgia bill introduced to combat Hinduphobia in penal code

New York: An advocacy and civil rights organisation has welcomed the introduction of a Bill in Georgia State Senate that would formally recognise Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu hate in the state’s penal code, marking the first time any US state has taken such a step at the statutory level.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) said in a statement that it “proudly welcomes” the introduction of Senate Bill 375 in the Georgia State Senate, calling it a “historic move to formally recognise Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu hate in the state’s penal code.” The organization said the “landmark legislation" enables law enforcement and state agencies to account for Hinduphobia while documenting and responding to incidents of bias and discrimination, marking the first time any US state has taken such a step at the statutory level.

“This is a pivotal moment for the Hindu community in Georgia and across the United States,” Co-founder and Vice President of CoHNA Rajeev Menon said in the statement.

He added that the Bill is “not only a response to rising incidents of anti-Hindu hate, but also an affirmation that our community belongs, contributes and deserves equal protection under the law.” CoHNA noted that the legislative effort would not have been successful without the leadership and advocacy of the Hindus of Georgia PAC, whose deep engagement with lawmakers and grassroots mobilisation played a vital role in bringing the bill to the table.

CoHNA and the Hindus of Georgia PAC worked closely with Senator Shawn Still “whose leadership paved the way for this groundbreaking development.

“Senator Still has always been a staunch supporter of the Hindu community. His commitment to fighting Hinduphobia has been a beacon of hope for us,” board member of the Hindus of Georgia PAC Shobha Swamy said.

Senator Still introduced SB 375 in the Georgia State Senate on April 4, along with Senators Emanuel Jones, Jason Esteves, and Clint Dixon. While Senators Still and Dixon are from the Republican Party, Senators Jones and Esteves are from the Democratic Party. “This bipartisan support reflects a growing commitment to protect the rights and freedoms of all Americans, including those of the Hindu faith,” the organization said.

In a video on X, Still said that Senate Bill 375 is the first of its kind in Georgia and possibly the entire country, which adds Hinduphobia to the list of hate crimes to the state’s criminal code.

“That means if someone commits an illegal act against a Hindu on the basis of their faith, there are enhanced penalties for committing this crime,” he said.

Still added that “just as we have seen with the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh last year, this type of crime will never be tolerated in the state of Georgia and has no place in our country.” He noted that over the past few years, “we've seen a marked increase in anti-Hindu hate across the country” and cited examples of Hindu temples vandalized in states like California and New York.

“…this shocked me, since freedom to practice one's faith is fundamental to being an American,” he said.

Still noted that while the legislative session is over for this year, action will be taken on the bill when the session is resumed next January. “This Bill will likely go to the Senate Judiciary Committee first and because I serve on this policy committee, I believe it will be thoughtfully taken up for consideration,” he said, calling on everyone to work together to make Georgia a state free of religious hate, to support religious freedom and to end Hinduphobia.

The bill builds upon the precedent set in April 2023, when Georgia became the first state to pass a County House Resolution—HR 701—condemning Hinduphobia and celebrating the positive contributions of Hindus to the state’s cultural, civic, and economic life.

With SB 375, Georgia once again leads the nation in addressing the unique challenges faced by Hindu Americans and setting a model for inclusive, faith-based civil rights protections, it said.

CoHNA and its partners urged all members of the Hindu American community to support the legislation.

CoHNA is a grassroots level advocacy and civil rights organization dedicated to improving the understanding of Hinduism in North America by working on matters related to the Hindu community and by educating the public about Hindu heritage and tradition.