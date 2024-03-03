US agency announces aid to Nepal to improve access to quality education for children

Kathmandu, Mar 3 (PTI) A US development agency on Sunday announced up to USD 85 million assistance over a five-year period to Nepal for access to quality education for children with special focus on marginalised and early grade students.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said this expansion “strengthens the existing partnership between the United States and Nepal, reaffirming their shared dedication to Nepal’s development goals”.

During an event in Kathmandu, USAID Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Zeinah Salahi said, “USAID has been a steadfast partner in Nepal’s development journey for over 70 years. These new investments will continue to open doors for children in Nepal and help promising young people reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to their communities’ and nation’s development progress.” The fund will support three activities, which includes USAID early grade learning, USAID education direct financing and USAID equity and inclusion in education, according to the press release.

Under these three activities, the USAID grant assistance aims to support a wide range of school needs such as textbooks, book corners and classroom improvements, promoting inclusion and strengthening education system's resilience as well as bringing school students back to classroom.