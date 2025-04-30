US ambassador meets Pak Deputy PM Dar to de-escalate tensions with India

Islamabad, Apr 30 (PTI) US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker on Wednesday met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

According to the Foreign Office, US Chargé d’Affaires Baker and Dar exchanged views on recent regional developments.

“The US Chargé d’Affaires conveyed the US desire for de-escalation and that it will stay engaged with both countries on the evolving situation,” the Foreign Office said.

It added that Dar reaffirmed “Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security while safeguarding national interests”.

The meeting comes as the United States stepped in diplomatically to defuse the tension, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio set to speak with the foreign ministers of both nations to encourage restraint and prevent further escalation.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Washington is urging both sides to de-escalate.

“We are reaching out to both parties and, of course, telling them to not escalate the situation,” Tammy Bruce told reporters.

“Secretary Rubio believes diplomacy must take the lead,” Bruce said, noting that the Secretary has also encouraged other national leaders and foreign ministers “to reach out to the countries on this issue”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the chances of conflict with India were increasing with the passage of time despite efforts by different countries to defuse the tensions between the two neighbours. PTI SH GSP GSP