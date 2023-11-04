US Assistant Secretary of state to travel to India for 2+2 ministerial dialogue

Washington, Nov 4 (PTI) US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu is travelling to India next week to participate in the 2+2 ministerial where he will discuss strategic coordination on regional and global issues, clean energy, and security cooperation.

Lu's trip from November 4 to 11 starts with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and finally India, according to a State Department statement.

In New Delhi, Lu will meet with partners ahead of the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, to discuss strategic coordination on regional and global issues, clean energy, and security cooperation.

“During the 2+2 Dialogue, Assistant Secretary Lu will support Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin in advancing a wide range of issues, including defence and security, regional developments, emerging tech, and cooperation in clean energy and space,” the State Department said.

Lu will lead a US delegation to Central Asia to build on the success of the inaugural C5+1 Presidential Summit on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in September and the C5+1 Regional Connectivity Ministerial in October.

While in Astana, Lu will meet with senior Kazakh government officials and participate in the US-Kazakhstan Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue (ESPD). During the ESPD, the United States and Kazakhstan will discuss a range of issues of mutual concern including political and security cooperation, economic partnership, protection for human rights, and people-to-people ties.

He also will engage with civil society to advance women's and girls’ empowerment and media freedom.

Lu will lead the US delegation during the U.S.-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership Dialogue (SPD) in Tashkent. PTI LKJ AMS AKJ AMS