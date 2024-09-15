US assures support to Bangladesh to create equitable, inclusive future

Dhaka, Sep 15 (PTI) The US on Sunday assured Bangladesh of expanding economic and political ties to create a more equitable and inclusive future for its citizens, as the head of the interim government Muhammad Yunus sought support from Washington to rebuild the country and implement key reforms.

The multi-agency US delegation was led by Assistant Secretary for International Finance at the US Department of the Treasury Brent Neiman. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, who arrived in Dhaka on Saturday from India, also joined the delegation.

The meeting came over a month after Yunus, known for his deep relations with Washington, was installed Bangladesh's Chief Advisor following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina who fled the country on August 5 amidst student-led mass protests.

"Our (US) delegation met with the Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, affirming our dedication to fostering inclusive growth, institution building and development to benefit the people of Bangladesh,” the US embassy in Dhaka said in a statement after the meeting.

The statement added that the United States stood ready to support Dhaka’s efforts as “Bangladesh looks to chart a more equitable and inclusive future”.

Yunus outlined the urgent challenges his interim government faces, stressing the need to "reset, reform, and restart" the economy, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

"This is a very important time for us and a significant moment in our history," Yunus said, referring to the student-led revolution that culminated in the toppling of the Awami League government.

He said his government was committed to getting back the stolen assets siphoned off by corrupt individuals linked with the previous autocratic regime.

He described ongoing reforms in the financial sector, judiciary, and police, which have been initiated to strengthen national institutions and address systemic corruption.

Officials familiar with the meeting said the chief adviser's special envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqui also joined the talks.

Earlier in the day, the US delegation met Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the state guest house Padma.

"We are committed to helping expand economic opportunities, build institutional capacity, uphold human rights, and mitigate climate risks with our partner, Bangladesh," the US Embassy in Dhaka posted on X after the meeting.

"Great to meet the foreign affairs adviser at Padma House," said the embassy.

Neiman also met Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed.

After the meeting, the embassy said: “We support Bangladesh’s path towards renewed dynamism and growth. Our engagement with top economic policymakers centred on the authorities’ efforts to propel economic growth, job creation, and sustainability, including through engaging with international financial institutions.” The six-member delegation reached Dhaka on Saturday.

The US was one of the first countries to welcome Yunus’s installation while this is the first delegation from Washington to visit Bangladesh following the formation of his interim government on August 8.

The US-Bangladesh ties deteriorated and saw its lowest ebb in recent months when Hasina in public alleged that the US was out to see her ouster as she declined to serve its strategic interest compromising Bangladesh's sovereignty.