US-based non-profit aims to raise funds for Punjab, Himachal flood relief

Houston, Sep 10 (PTI) A US-based non-profit has launched an emergency appeal to aid victims of devastating floods in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, setting a fundraising goal of USD 50,000. Sewa International said on Wednesday it has already raised more than USD 11,500 and mobilised volunteers on the ground to support families displaced by the disaster.

“Our teams are working with local partners to provide food, clean water, temporary shelter, and medical care,” said Srikanth Gundavarapu, President of Sewa International, USA. “But the scale of this disaster is beyond anything we’ve seen in years.” Sewa International has deployed a two-phase relief strategy. Phase 1 includes the distribution of food packets, clean drinking water, tarpaulins, tents, blankets, and medical kits through mobile health units.

Phase 2 will focus on long-term recovery—helping farmers restore crops, rebuilding homes and schools, and supporting livelihood recovery.

“This is not just about rebuilding homes; it’s about restoring lives and dignity,” said Swadesh Katoch, Vice President for Disaster Recovery at Sewa International.

The toll due to floods in Punjab rose to 53 on Wednesday, with 2,185 villages across 23 districts affected because of the deluge. A total of 378 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 20 this year. PTI SHK RD RD