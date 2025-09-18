US, Chinese envoys meet Nepal PM Karki, discuss bilateral issues

Kathmandu, Sep 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Thursday separately met ambassadors of China and the US to Nepal and discussed bilateral issues.

Both the meetings took place at Karki's office at Singh Durbar.

Karki, 73, became Nepal's first woman prime minister on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

During Thursday's meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song, Karki said that the bilateral relations between Nepal and China are “historical and close, and reiterated Nepal’s commitment to One China policy,” according to Foreign Ministry sources.

“Great Pleasure to call on Rt Hon PM Madam Sushila Karki, and extend our warm congratulations and support. We exchanged views and agreed to further promote our friendship and cooperation,” Ambassador Chen wrote in a post on X after the meeting.

On the occasion, Karki expressed the confidence that “the Chinese cooperation in the areas including trade, investment, connectivity, agriculture, energy, tourism and transfer of technology will continue in the days to come.” Ambassador Chen, while extending congratulation to Prime Minister Karki on behalf of the government of China, expressed confidence that Nepal-China relations will further consolidate in the days ahead, the sources said.

US Ambassador Dean Thompson met Karki and expressed US government’s support to Nepal’s peace and development efforts.

He offered condolences for the lives lost in Nepal’s recent protests and “reaffirmed support for Nepal’s peaceful, democratic path forward,” the US Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement.

“Recognising over 78 years of US–Nepal partnership, they discussed priorities for furthering trade, economic growth, disaster preparedness, and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact’s commitment to Nepal’s most transformative infrastructure partnership - leading to a safer, stronger, more prosperous United States and Nepal,” it added. PTI SBP NPK NPK