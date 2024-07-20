US comments on proposed ban on Imran's party as unwarranted interference in domestic affairs: Pak

Islamabad, Jul 20 (PTI) Pakistan has termed as “unwarranted and unacceptable” interference in its domestic affairs the US’ voicing its concern over the government's proposed move to ban jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party.
In its latest attempt to suppress Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government on Monday announced that it has decided to ban the PTI and seek proceedings against Khan, 71, and ex-president Arif Alvi, 78, among others under charges of treason.
Hours later, the US voiced concern over the development and emphasised that Washington would continue to “monitor these decisions and further decisions by the courts.” During her weekly press conference, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Friday was reacting to a question about the United States’ voicing concern on the issue when she praised the strength of Pakistan’s legal and judicial systems and ticked off US’ comments as “unwarranted and unacceptable interference.” “The recent decisions by Pakistani courts, including the Supreme Court of Pakistan, show the strengths of Pakistan's legal and judicial system and the ability of the Pakistani nation to deal with domestic challenges. Commentary from abroad is therefore unwarranted and unacceptable interference in Pakistan's domestic affairs,” Baloch said.
US Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during the daily briefing on Monday said: “Our understanding is that this is the beginning of what will be a complex political process.” “Certainly banning a political concern is something -- or a political party is something that would be of great concern to us,” Miller told reporters in Washington in response to questions related to the issue.
Miller said the US supported “peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, including respect for human rights and freedom of expression” and added that the US supported democratic processes such as the rule of law and equal justice under the law.
Washington would continue to “monitor these decisions and further decisions by the courts,” Miller said and said the US abhors “political violence in any country, including Pakistan, and has spoken out against it and condemned it.” PTI NPK AKJ NPK NPK
