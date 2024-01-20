US Congress adopts a resolution recognising contribution of IITians

New Delhi: The US Congress has passed a resolution, H.RES.956, providing special recognition for the contribution made by the Indian American communities and graduates of the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) to American society that is going to give a special boost in upscaling the IITs scoring in the global educational institutions and universities list.

The resolution was introduced by K Krishnamoorthi on January 10, 2024, and referred to the Committee, shedding light on the multifaceted impact of the community.

The resolution begins by emphasizing the enriching influence of Indian-American residents in the United States. It celebrates the diverse achievements and significant contributions of IIT graduates across various professions and disciplines, highlighting their pivotal role in shaping and advancing American society.

Drawing attention to a pivotal joint statement made on June 22, 2023, by US President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the resolution underscores the shared vision of the United States and India as among the closest global partners.

It underscores the critical role of technology in strengthening the bond between the two democracies. Furthermore, it recognises IIT graduates as key players dedicated to research, innovation, and the facilitation of trade and international cooperation between the two nations.

The text of the resolution not only urges all Americans to recognise and appreciate the significant contributions of Indian Americans but also lays out a threefold sense of the House of Representatives: to recognise the valuable and significant contribution of Indian Americans, honour the technological, scientific, and economic innovation attributed to IIT graduates and encourage all Americans to Appreciate the role of Indian Americans have played in advancing and enriching American society.

The IITs in India were established in India in 1950 and subsequently recognised as Institutes of National Importance under the Institute of Technology Act, of 1961. Currently, the IIT network consists of 23 institutions, each enjoying autonomy but linked through the IIT Council, overseen by the Minister of Education.

The IITs also in the past have faced criticism surrounding the IIT system. It addresses the notion of brain drain, noting that until the early 1990s, many IIT graduates emigrated to developed countries, primarily the United States. Now there is a positive shift, labelled the ‘reverse brain drain' as hundreds of IIT graduates who pursue further studies in the US started returning to India in the 1990s.

The reversal of the intellectual exodus is attributed to factors such as economic liberalization: government initiatives promoting entrepreneurship programs, and increased foreign investments. The resolution underscores the changing landscape and increasing foreign investment where IIT alumni are not only contributing to their parent institutions but also playing a vital role in India’s scientific and manufacturing industry.

In spirit, H.RES.956 serves as a testament to the evolving narrative of IITians and Indian -Americans, recognising their impact on both nations and fostering collaboration in technology, science and economic innovation.