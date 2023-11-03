US Congress resolution recognises historical and religious significance of Diwali

Washington, Nov 4 (PTI) Influential Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Friday reintroduced a bipartisan resolution in the US Congress recognising the religious and historical significance of the Diwali festival. The festival of lights is celebrated by many of the more than three million Americans of Indian descent as well as hundreds of millions more people across the world, including Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains.

Advertisment

"Diwali is a festival for gratitude as well as a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil for millions of Sikhs, Jains, and Hindus celebrating across the world, and here in the United States,” Krishnamoorthi said.

“I’m proud to join my colleagues in reintroducing this bipartisan resolution to recognise the enormous religious, cultural, and historical significance of Diwali. I want to wish a safe and happy Diwali to all the families gathering with their loved ones to light lamps in their homes and to pray for good health and peace for all people,” he said in a video message.

Observing that Diwali is a celebration of the belief that light triumphs over darkness, and good triumphs over evil, the resolution recognises the historical and religious significance of Diwali.

The resolution also expresses its deepest respect for Indian-Americans and the Indian diaspora throughout the world on this significant occasion; and recognises and appreciates the religious diversity in both India and the United States and throughout the world. PTI LKJ SCY SCY