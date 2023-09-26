US Congressman Mooney joins India Caucus

Washington: Republican Congressman Alex X Mooney has announced to join the Congressional India Caucus, stating that he will continue to support enhancing business-to-business and people-to-people connections.

Advertisment

"The United States and India have the shared value of democracy. As India and the United States both face the threat of an increasingly aggressive China, I will continue to support enhancing business-to-business and people-to-people connections," Mooney said in a statement Monday.

"I am very appreciative of the significant contributions made by the people of Indian origin in the United States. Together, we can strive for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," he added.

Mooney, a Republican, represents the third Congressional District of West Virginia. The Congressional India Caucus is the largest country-specific caucus in the US House of Representatives.