US court summons Ajit Doval in Khalistani terrorist Pannun’s murder plot case

New Delhi: The US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday issued a summons to India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval along with other Indian officials.

The summons comes in response to a civil lawsuit filed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Khalistani separatist leader, who alleges that there was a plot by Indian government officials to kill him on American soil.

Khalistani terrorist and Sikhs for Justice chief Pannun claims that the Indian government, through its intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), orchestrated an attempt on his life.

The lawsuit not only names Doval but also former R&AW chief Samant Goel, R&AW agent Vikram Yadav, and Indian businessman Nikhil Gupta, who has been charged in the US with murder-for-hire related to this plot.

The summons requires the Indian government and the named officials to respond within 21 days, marking a critical juncture in international relations and legal accountability. The case has drawn widespread attention, reflecting on the complexities of international law, sovereignty, and diplomatic relations.

Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada, alleges that the assassination attempt was not an isolated incident but part of a broader strategy by India to target him due to his advocacy for Khalistan.