US Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell to attend US-India Indian Ocean Dialogue

Washington, Nov. 13 (PTI) US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell is travelling to India on Wednesday to attend the inaugural US-India Indian Ocean Dialogue, an official statement said.

At the dialogue, Campbell will join Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer and senior Indian officials to discuss measures to promote security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region, said the release issued on Tuesday.

While in New Delhi, he will also participate in the Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) Intersessional to further expand cooperation between the United States and India on technological innovation and production, it added.