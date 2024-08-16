US Deputy Secretary of State Verma visits Nepal to strengthen US-Nepal partnership

Kathmandu, Aug 16 (PTI) US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma on Friday met Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba and discussed various aspects of the bilateral ties, including development cooperation and mutual interests.

Verma, an Indian-American diplomat, is the senior-most official from the Biden administration to visit Nepal since a change of government here and Oli assumed charge as the prime minister last month.

Verma, who is on a one-day visit to Nepal, met Oli at Singha Durbar where discussions were held on bilateral relations and mutual interests.

“The prime minister expressed gratitude for the continuous support provided by the US government in Nepal’s economic and social development since the 1950s and hoped for continued support in various areas in the days ahead,” The Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted an official from the prime minister’s secretariat as saying.

Oli informed Verma that Nepal is in the process of graduating from a least developed country (LDC) by 2026 and that the laws on transitional justice are being formulated based on political consensus.

Verma recalled the over the two-decade-long relationship between the two countries, noting that it is a matter of pride for the United States to be a partner in Nepal’s development, the prime minister’s secretariat said.

The senior US official also congratulated Nepal on nearing the conclusion of its transitional justice process, the report said.

Verma, who is also scheduled to meet President Ram Chandra Paudel, earlier met Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba.

“Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources of the United States Richard R Verma paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba today. Various aspects of Nepal-US relations, including development cooperation, were discussed in the meeting,” Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said.

“He is leading US delegations to Nepal and India to “advance and support a prosperous, secure, and resilient future for both countries,” a US State Department statement had said ahead of his visit.

Soon after landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport, Verma posted on X: “Kicking off this trip in Nepal with an amazing glimpse of the majestic Himalayas!” “Looking forward to engaging with Government of Nepal officials and others to strengthen US and Nepal partnership in support of a more democratic, prosperous, inclusive, and resilient Nepal,” he added in the post.

Apart from Rana Deuba, the delegation will meet with senior government officials, development professionals, and business leaders to discuss shared priorities in economic development, women’s empowerment, energy, and people-to-people ties, the State Department statement said.

Earlier, Dean R Thompson, the US Ambassador to Nepal, welcomed him at the US Embassy here and then accompanied him in the formal meetings with “Nepal government officials, implementing partners, trailblazing women entrepreneurs, and our Embassy team.” “His (Verma’s) visit highlights our commitment to strong US-Nepal bilateral relations, with the United States firmly supporting Nepal’s people, democracy, and economic prosperity,” Thompson said in a post on X.

Verma also met the Embassy team and appreciated their work in what he described as “to advance US-Nepal relations.” He also met the US Marine Security Guard Detachment “to thank them for their dedicated service,” he said in yet another post.

Verma will head to India for a visit from August 17 to 22.