US designates two former Sri Lankan top officials for corruption, restricts visa

Colombo, Dec 10 (PTI) The US Department of State has designated two former Sri Lankan top officials and 12 other individuals worldwide for involvement in significant corruption and restricted their visas under President Biden's proclamation.

Advertisment

Kapila Chandrasena, former CEO of Sri Lanka Airlines, and Udayanga Weeratunga, a former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, have been designated for their involvement in significant corruption, a statement from the US State Department said on Monday.

The US action is aimed at “promoting accountability for perpetrators of corruption and human rights abuse around the world” on International Anti-Corruption Day and on the eve of Human Rights Day, it said.

Chandrasena accepted a bribe while serving in his capacity as Sri Lankan Airlines CEO in exchange for ensuring Sri Lanka purchased Airbus aircraft for over market value, it said, adding, Weeratunga orchestrated and personally benefited from a corrupt scheme involving the procurement of MiG aircraft for the Sri Lankan Air Force.

Advertisment

In both cases, US has publicly designated the duo pursuant to Section 7031 (c), a corruption related designation, and, as part of this action, their immediate family members are also designated, the statement said.

“Additionally, on the anniversary of President Biden issuing Presidential Proclamation 10685, the Department has taken action under this authority to restrict the visas of individuals who have enabled, facilitated, or otherwise been involved in significant corruption and their immediate family members,” it added.

The December 2023 Proclamation 10685 is related to 'Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Persons Enabling Corruption'.

Advertisment

Weeratunga is a close relative of the Rajapaksa family that has ruled the country between 2005-15 and 2019-2022. A first cousin of the former Rajapaksa brothers, Weeratunga was arrested in Dubai in February 2018 and extradited to Sri Lanka two years later on money laundering charges on the MiG aircraft deal. He was granted bail in April 2020.

In February 2020, Chandrasena and his wife Priyanka Wijenayaka surrendered to a Sri Lankan court over the Srilankan Airlines bribery scandal. They were granted bail a month later after being remanded. PTI CORR NPK NPK