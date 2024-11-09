US election results highlight Trump's connection with American voters: Team Trump

Washington, Nov 9 (PTI) President-elect Donald Trump stitched together the broadest, most diverse coalition in modern history resulting in the Republican party taking control of the White House along with the US Congress, said a member of the Team Trump.

"It was a resounding victory — a shift that highlights President Trump's connection with American voters and the trust he has earned by fighting for them. It's why, beginning on Day One, President Trump will be better positioned than ever to begin undoing the damage of the past four years and delivering results for the American people,” said Jake Schneider, Rapid Response Director associated with Trump War Room, Team Trump and RNC Research.

Trump won 295 electoral college votes as against 226 of Vice President Kamala Harris. He also won the popular vote. He got 74 million popular votes, while Harris received 70 million.

In the Senate, the Republican party has 52 seats as it flipped three seats while the Democrats have 45.

In the House of Representatives, the Republican party has so far won 212 seats, while the Democrats have 199 seats. The counting of votes for 24 seats has still not been completed.

The Republicans are all set to win enough from the remaining 24 to retain a majority in the House. Having control over the Congress and the White House is a rare feat.

“President Donald J. Trump won the 2024 presidential election with a historic mandate. As the first Republican to win the popular vote in two decades, President Trump did so by stitching together the broadest, most diverse coalition in modern history,” Schneider said.

Trump gained support in 49 states and the District of Columbia over 2020 — the biggest party gain since 1992, he said. Trump had the best Republican showing among 18-29-year-olds since 2004, among Black voters since 1976, and among Hispanic voters since at least 1972, he added.

"Trump aided House Republicans in their best popular vote showing since 1928," Schneider said. PTI LKJ HIG HIG