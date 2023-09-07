US Embassy opens in Maldives with first resident Ambassador

New Delhi: Just days before the national elections, the United States marked a milestone by opening its first-ever embassy in the Maldives, designating Hugo Hue-Ho Yon as the inaugural US Resident Ambassador to the nation. The credentials presentation ceremony, a momentous occasion in diplomatic relations, unfolded at the President's Office on September 6.

Advertisment

The opening of the US embassy in Maldives has geopolitical significance in the Indian Ocean where China has already established its massive presence in the Island country.

Before this establishment, bilateral communications between the United States and the Maldives were routed through the US Embassy in Sri Lanka. Conversely, Maldives had maintained its diplomatic representation in the United States via its mission at the United Nations.

The capital city, Male, hosts nine embassies and high commissions, including those of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Japan, China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the UK. Additionally, the Maldives houses a total of 24 consulates and other foreign representations on its soil. Maldives has 14 embassies and high commissions abroad, along with 33 consulates and two other representations.

Advertisment

During their meeting, Ambassador Yon commended the Maldives for its proactive efforts in combating the adverse effects of climate change. He praised the nation's resilience in addressing the associated challenges.

In response, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih warmly congratulated Ambassador Yon on his new role and underscored the embassy's inauguration as a pivotal moment in strengthening future US-Maldives relations.

Furthermore, President Solih welcomed the reopening of the Maldivian Embassy in Washington, D.C., emphasizing its role in fostering economic, cultural, and trade ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Yon expressed gratitude to President Solih and the Maldivian Government for their collaborative efforts in establishing the US Embassy in Maldives. Both leaders expressed optimism about the prospects of enhanced bilateral relations in diverse fields moving forward.

The Maldivian Embassy in Washington, D.C., was reopened earlier on June 17, 2023. The diplomatic history between the Maldives and the United States traces back to 1965. Prior to this significant development, a Maldivian embassy was briefly operational in the US in 2007 but shuttered in 2008.