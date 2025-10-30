US ends automatic extension of work permits for foreigners

Washington, Oct 30 (PTI) Weeks after raising H1B visa fees to USD 100,000, the US authorities announced the end of automatic extension of Employment Authorisation Documents (EAD) for foreigners, in a move likely to impact a large number of Indian immigrants and workers. In its latest efforts to crack down on immigration, the US Department of Homeland Security made the announcement on Wednesday while prioritising “the proper screening and vetting of aliens (foreigners)" before extending the validity of their employment authorisations or work permits.

As per the new rule, foreigners who file to renew their EAD on or after October 30, 2025, will no longer receive an automatic extension, the DHS said in a news release.

“It’s a commonsense measure to ensure appropriate vetting and screening has been completed before an alien’s employment authorisation or documentation is extended. All aliens must remember that working in the United States is a privilege, not a right,” USCIS Director Joseph Edlow was quoted as saying in the release. The move results in more frequent vetting of foreigners who apply for employment authorisation to work in the United States.

Those impacted by the decision include spouses of certain H-1B principal nonimmigrants, spouses of an L nonimmigrants, spouses of an E nonimmigrants, and foreigners with Refugee or Asylee status. The DHS asked foreigners to “seek a timely renewal of their EAD by properly filing a renewal application up to 180 days before their EAD expires.” “The interim final rule does not affect EADs automatically extended before October 30,” the DHS said. As per the old rule under the Biden administration, foreigners who used to timely file a Form I-765 to renew their EAD used to get 540-day automatic extension.

US President Donald Trump, on September 19, signed a proclamation raising the fee for H1-B visas to a staggering USD 100,000 annually.

The United States was home to about 4.8 million Indian Americans as of 2022, according to data from the US Census Bureau. Out of this, 66 per cent of Indian Americans are immigrants, while 34 per cent are US born.