US hands over two Skytrucks to Nepal Army under USD 37 mn grant

Kathmandu, Sep 4 (PTI) The US on Thursday handed over two M28 Skytrucks to the Nepali Army, boosting Nepal’s airlift capacity under a USD 37 million Foreign Military Financing (FMF) grant.

With the latest delivery, the Nepali Army now operates five Skytrucks - two provided by the US in 2019 and one purchased directly by Nepal, the US Embassy here said in a statement.

“The handover underscores America’s enduring commitment to strengthening Nepal’s resilience, security, and disaster response,” the statement said.

The M28 Skytrucks, manufactured by Lockheed Martin’s Polish subsidiary PZL Mielec, are specially designed for operations in challenging terrain. Their short take-off and landing capability allows them to operate from remote and rugged airstrips.

One of the newly delivered aircraft has been configured as an air ambulance, equipped for medical evacuations and stretcher transport, the embassy statement added.

The aircraft were handed over by US Ambassador Dean Thompson to senior Nepali Army officials at a ceremony held at Tribhuvan International Airport.

Foreign Minister Aarzu Rana Deuba, Defence Minister Manbir Rai, Chief of Army Staff Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, US State Department’s Principal Deputy Director for Security Assistance Merrie A Archer, and representatives of aircraft manufacturer PZL Mielec were present on the occasion.

“This moment is significant not only for enhancing the Nepali Army's disaster response capabilities but also as a symbol of the enduring friendship and cooperation between Nepal and the United States,” Foreign Affairs Minister Deuba said.

Ambassador Thompson described the aircraft as “lifelines” that would help Nepal respond faster to emergencies. PTI SBP SCY SCY