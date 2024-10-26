US house resolution introduced to formally recognise, commemorate Sikh genocide of 1984

Washington, Oct 25 (PTI) Four US Congressmen, including co-chairs of the Sikh American Congressional Caucus, on Friday introduced a resolution to recognise and commemorate the Sikh Genocide of 1984 formally.

“Sadly, many Sikhs have been targeted for their religious beliefs throughout history, including during the 1984 genocide,” said Congressman David Valadao, co-chair of the Sikh American Congressional Caucus.

Observing that he is standing with the Sikh community in demanding recognition and accountability for this horrific event in history, Valado said this resolution is a small but important step to commemorate this tragedy and honour the innocent victims who lost their lives while practising their faith.

“As we mark the 40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide, we remember a dark chapter in history that inflicted pain on Sikh families and communities. This is not just a distant tragedy — it hits home for us here in the San Joaquin Valley, where so many of our Sikh neighbours have shared their stories of loss, survival, and resilience. This resolution is more than a symbol — it’s a time to recognise this horrific time that our Sikh community experienced,” said Congressman Jim Costa, co-chair of the Sikh Caucus.

Valadao and Costa introduced the resolution in the US House of Representatives, joined by Congressman Josh Harder, Vince Fong, and John Duarte.

The resolution is supported by the American Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, American Sikh Caucus Committee, Ensaaf, Jakara Movement, Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund (SALDEF), Sikh Coalition, Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast (SCCEC), and the United Sikhs.

“This resolution marks a pivotal moment in our quest for justice and truth. The American Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, representing Sikh religious institutions across the nation, has long advocated for the recognition of the atrocities committed during the 1984 Sikh Genocide,” said Gudev Singh, acting president of American Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (AGPC).

Pritpal Singh, founder of the American Sikh Caucus Committee, said this resolution is a turning point in their decades-long pursuit of justice and recognition. “For too long, the horrors of 1984 have been hidden from the global stage. Today, we honour the memory of those who suffered and ensure their voices will never be silenced,” he said. PTI LKJ PY PY PY