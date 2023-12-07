US House resolution urges Pakistan to uphold democratic institutions, human rights and the rule of law

Washington: A resolution has been introduced in the US House of Representatives urging Pakistan to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law, as the cash-strapped country prepares for general elections in February.

The resolution introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressman Mitch McCormick and Congressman Dan Kildee this week affirmed its strong support for democracy in Pakistan, including free and fair elections reflecting the will of the people of Pakistan.

It also called on the President and the Secretary of State to work with the Government of Pakistan to ensure democracy, human rights, and the rule of law are upheld.

The resolution that has been sent to the House Foreign Affairs Committee “urges the Government of Pakistan to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law, and respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech of the people of Pakistan.”

It condemns attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan’s participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, arbitrary detention, or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights; and condemns any effort to subvert the political, electoral, or judicial processes of Pakistan.

The resolution comes at a time when Pakistan, which is facing both political and economic instability, is preparing to hold the general election on February 8.