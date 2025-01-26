US, India partnership to be defining relationship of 21st century: Marco Rubio

Washington, Jan 26 (PTI) The partnership between the United States and New Delhi continues to reach newer heights and will be a defining relationship of the 21st century, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said while greeting the people of India on the occasion of its Republic Day.

India will showcase its military might and vibrant cultural heritage at an annual parade on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday as the country completes 75 years as a Republic.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognizing its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy," Rubio said.

He said the partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights and will be a defining relationship of the 21st century.

"The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship," Rubio said.

"We look forward to deepening our cooperation in the year ahead, including by advancing our joint efforts in space research and coordination within the Quad to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he added.

India, the US, Australia and Japan came together 20 years ago to extend assistance in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. The coalition is now known as Quad. PTI LKJ NSD NSD