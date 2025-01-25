US-India relations to grow stronger during Trump presidency: USISPF chief

Davos, Jan 25 (PTI) Confident of US-India relations getting much stronger going ahead, industry body USISPF chief Mukesh Aghi has said the two sides are mature enough to deal with the bumps that may come ahead during US President Donald Trump's second presidency.

Advertisment

Speaking to PTI here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting that ended on Friday, Aghi said geopolitical alignment between India and the US has become more closer and strategic and the camaraderie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump is very strong.

"So, from that perspective, we believe the relationship between the two companies will keep moving forward in the right direction," said the President and CEO of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

USISPF describes itself as a non-profit, non-governmental, and non-partisan organisation and it has offices in Washington and New Delhi. USISPF's members represent over USD 10 trillion in annual revenue with over 6 million employees.

Advertisment

"The trade between the two countries is around 200 billion dollars and that is going up. The students number in the US is closer to 350,000 and that's also going up. We have around 5.5 million Indian Americans who are very very supportive of this relationship. So in every aspect, from technology perspective, from geopolitical perspective, the relationship will go in upward trajectory," he said.

"You may have some bumps but there is enough maturity on both sides to handle those bumps and to make sure that you are able to keep this relationship steady, make it stronger and take it forward," Aghi said.

He further said the sentiments towards India was very strong at Davos.

Advertisment

One is an opportunity on how you derisk the supply chain from China, India provides that opportunity, but more importantly India itself provides a key market opportunity, he noted.

"As India's GDP grows from USD 4 trillion to USD 5 trillion, as its purchasing power goes up and up, that market opportunity is for the US and other companies to look at India not just for manufacturing for the world but for Indians also, By that perspective, India is very hot topic in Davos," he said.

"Also, India plays a pivotal role in AI. One is because it has the data, it has the talent and more importantly, it is able to generate solutions and algorithms to leverage the AI," he added. PTI BJ MR MR