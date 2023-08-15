US-India relationship deeper and more expansive than ever: Secretary Blinken

Washington: The bilateral relationship between the United States and India is deeper and more expansive than ever, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as the Biden administration joined Indian-Americans in celebrating India's 77th Independence Day on Tuesday.

Blinken said as the world’s oldest and largest democracies, the US and India have created a strong bond between “our nations” that grows ever closer as the two countries work together for a world that is open, prosperous, secure, stable and resilient.

Extending “best wishes” to the people of India on behalf of the American people on Independence Day, he said, “We stand with you in our shared commitment to tackling the most pressing global challenges to ensure the peace and prosperity of our people.”

“This last year has shown that the US-India relationship is deeper and more expansive than ever,” Blinken said in a statement.

Sending our warmest wishes to the people of India as they commemorate 77 years of independence, he said.

“On this momentous day, we reflect on the depth and breadth of our strategic partnership, and we celebrate the proud history of the Indian people, who are the key to the bright future we are building together,” Blinken said.

Joining the call to celebrate India’s Independence Day, thousands of Indian-Americans over the weekend hoisted the tri-color outside their homes and in many cities like Boston, Jersey City and Chicago and took out parades and cultural rallies.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz proclaimed August 15, 2023, as “India Day” in the state.

“The contributions and heritage of Indian-Americans have played a vital role in helping and continuing to create a better nation and state,” he said.

The Mayor of Boston too proclaimed August 15 as “India Independence Day”.

The Indian community, he said, plays a significant role in the ethnic diversity of Boston by incorporating its rich spiritual and cultural traditions.

Thousands of Indians gathered at Boston Harbour to celebrate India’s Independence Day organized by FIA New England.

This is a proud moment for all Indian-Americans to see the achievements of India in the last 75 years, in particular the remarkable developmental stride of the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last one decade, said Abhishek Singh from FIA New England.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, will hoist the national flag at India House Tuesday morning in the presence of a large number of Indian Americans.

Heads of various diplomatic missions would be unfurling the tricolour at Indian Consulate in Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, and Atlanta.

Indian Consul General in New York Randheer Jaiswal would join eminent Indian-Americans in hoisting the tricolour at the iconic Times Square in Mid Town New York Tuesday morning.

Thousands of Indian-Americans are expected to attend the annual ‘India Day Parade’ in Downtown Manhatton during the weekend.

Hundreds of Indian-American attended ‘Independence Day rally’ on the Oak Tree Road in Edison City of New Jersey.

Similarly in Chicago, enthusiastic Indian-Americans gathered in large numbers to celebrate Independence Day.