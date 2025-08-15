US, India will rise to modern challenges together: Rubio in I-Day message

New York/Washington: India and the United States, “working together”, will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both countries, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, describing the “historic relationship” between New Delhi and Washington as “consequential and far-reaching.” On behalf of the US, Rubio extended congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day on Friday.

“The historic relationship between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries,” Rubio said in his message.

Rubio said the two countries are united by “our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region” and the partnership between India and the US spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space.