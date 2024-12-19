US: Indian national pleads guilty to attempting to entice minor to engage in sexual activity

Washington, Dec 19 (PTI) Indian national Kirtan Patel (24) has pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, a US attorney said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Patel, who lives in Florida, faces a minimum penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing date is yet to be set.

According to the plea agreement, between May 22 and May 24, Patel communicated online with someone whom he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

The person, however, was an undercover Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agent. Patel engaged in a sexually-explicit conversation with the undercover agent.

Advertisment

Ultimately, Patel was arrested when he travelled to a location in Marion County to engage in sexual activity with the child, US Attorney Roger B Handberg said. PTI LKJ RC