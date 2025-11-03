US lawmaker denounces VP Vance’s remarks about his wife's faith amid rising anti-Hindu climate

New York, Nov 3 (PTI) Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has condemned US Vice President JD Vance’s recent comments about his wife Usha Vance’s faith, saying it is “disappointing” that the American leader would add to the climate of “growing anti-Hindu sentiment” in the country with his remarks.

Vance is facing flak over his comments about his interfaith marriage after saying he eventually hopes that Usha “is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church.” "At a time when Hindu and Indian-American communities are confronting a climate of rising prejudice, talk of mass deportations, and growing anti-Hindu sentiment—even against members of his own party—it’s deeply disappointing that the Vice President would add to that climate through his recent comments while remaining silent in the face of hate,” Krishnamoorthi said Sunday.

Vance's comments came last week at an event at the University of Mississippi when he was confronted by a young South Asian woman over his faith and his inter-religion marriage to Usha, as well as over the Trump administration’s policies on immigration.

Responding to her, Vance said that on most Sundays, Usha goes to church with him.

“... I've told her, and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends, do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said.

“But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me. That's something you work out with your friends, with your family, with the person that you love,” he added.

However, later in the week, Vance said his wife has no plans to convert. “She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage--or any interfaith relationship--I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I'll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she's my wife,” he said.

Congressman Krishnamoorthi is in his fifth term representing Illinois' 8th District. He was elected to Congress in 2016.