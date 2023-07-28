US lawmakers call for timely, free, fair, monitored polls in Pakistan

Washington/Islamabad: Several influential American lawmakers have urged the Pakistan government to announce an election date and allow international monitoring to ensure the process is free, fair and transparent, linking human rights and democracy in the country to better ties with the US.

The demand by members of the Congress came during an event, 'Status of Human Rights and Democracy in Pakistan', leading Pakistani media outlets reported from Washington on Friday.

During the event, critical issues in coup-prone Pakistan, including human rights violations, missing persons, upcoming general elections, politically-motivated arrests, as well as the significance of free media, and democracy came under discussion, the reports said.

Pakistan's current National Assembly will complete its five-year term on August 12 and the fresh general election must be conducted within 60 days as laid down in the Constitution of Pakistan.

But if the assembly is dissolved prematurely, even if by a day, it would give the government 90 days to conduct elections. The caretaker prime minister will administer the country until a new government is formed after the general elections.

"This is a difficult time for Pakistan. America is dedicated to the rule of law and democracy, more than we are dedicated to whether this prime minister or that prime minister agrees with us on this or that foreign policy issue," Congressman Brad Sherman said.

He said that US lawmakers look forward to free, transparent and monitored elections as required by Pakistani law, which he believes is "either in October or early November depending upon how things work out".

Discussing issues facing Pakistan, some US lawmakers urged the government not to try civilians in military courts as well as to repeal or change the blasphemy law.

The powerful Pakistan Army has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence and has wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

During the almost two-hour-long event, the Pakistani government was repeatedly urged to announce an election date and allow international monitoring to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

Congressman Kweisi Mfume even demanded that "the oversight should come from the United Nations." Mfume is one of the most influential members of Congress, associated with at least seven committees and six caucuses. He is also a former president of America’s largest rights group, the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP).

The call by American lawmakers came as the Pakistan government sought to appoint a person acceptable to all sides as the caretaker prime minister.

Congressmen Ted Lieu, Adam Schiff and Mike Levin emphasised the need to uphold human rights and stand up for democratic values and freedom of speech.

Levin underlined the need to ensure that human rights and democratic values are "upheld in countries like Pakistan, where violations are common.” Lieu noted that Pakistan was “a critical US ally” and upholding human rights and democracy would further strengthen this relationship.

Schiff emphasised the need to “stand up for democracy, freedom of speech and human rights.” He also suggested announcing a date for elections.

Congressman Eric Swalwell said: “We pick no sides. We are on the side of democracy and human rights." While Congresswoman Judy Chu declared that the American alliance with Pakistan was important for safety and security in South Asia, she added what was “happening in Pakistan now is a threat to its own security.” Sherman, who is also a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that “there are two things that the State Department needs to say diplomatically that I will say, perhaps, undiplomatically.

"First, the relationship of the US with Pakistan depends upon fair, free, monitored and transparent elections. Second, any assassination of a journalist on American soil is an attack on America and our sovereignty and I can’t imagine that that would be tolerated.” Costa said that he hoped “Pakistan gets on a much better track". “Since the end of the British rule,” he continued, “two things are constant: corruption and the Army.” “Free and fair elections, democratic governments and protection of human rights are essential to make the progress that the people of Pakistan deserve and need," he added.

He went on to stress the need for the US to develop "a much more coherent diplomatic strategy to get the good results that we all seek- the goals that we would like to seek for a longstanding good relationship between the US and Pakistan".

Notably, the comments come days after the US said that “democratic principles and respect for the rule of law” were central to the Pak-US relationship and the values would continue to guide this bilateral partnership forward.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week said after his telephone call to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that Washington supported a productive, democratic and prosperous partnership with Pakistan.