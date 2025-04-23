US lawmakers, Indian-American community strongly condemn Pahalgam attack, demand perpetrators be brought to justice

New York, Apr 23 (PTI) US lawmakers and members of the Indian-American community strongly condemned the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that perpetrators should be brought to justice.

“I send my condolences to the people of India in the aftermath of the horrific attack in Kashmir and hope those responsible will be brought to justice soon. Terrorism is never tolerated,” US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch said in a post on X.

Terrorists opened fire in the Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The 26 victims of the attack included two foreigners – one each from UAE and Nepal - and two locals. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the terror attack as “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia, cut short his trip and returned to Delhi. So did Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was on an 11-day trip to the US and Peru.

In a call with Modi, US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the “heinous attack.” Deputy Secretary at the Department of State Christopher Landau said the US “strongly condemns” the terrorist attack in Kashmir and “stands resolutely alongside India. Sending very heartfelt condolences to all Indians, and especially those who have lost their loved ones in this heinous attack on tourists and civilians.” US Senator Bill Hagerty said the United States stands with India. “I condemn the shocking attack today by Islamic terrorists who murdered dozens of people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.” Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said he is heartbroken by the horrific attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir. “My prayers are with the victims and their families as they mourn and grapple with this senseless violence. We must stand united against terrorism in all its forms and bring the perpetrators to justice.” Representative Ro Khanna strongly condemned the terrorist attack, saying the “gunman killed at least two dozen tourists at this beautiful sightseeing town. I stand with the people of India at this moment, and offer condolences and prayers to the families of the victims.” Congressman Shri Thanedar condemned the “horrific terrorist attack”, saying that “with Vice President Vance in India, this attack underscores the urgent need for stronger US-India cooperation to confront terrorism and pursue justice.” Congressman Rich McCormick said in a post on X that any movement whose intent is the killing of unarmed civilians, whether it is religious or political, is evil. “We mourn with those in Kashmir and pray that swift justice is brought upon those murderers.” Congressman Greg Murphy said that having spent time in India doing medical mission work, “my heart goes out to the victims of this terrorist attack there. These perpetrators are barbarians.” Representative Marc Veasey of Dallas-Fort Worth said he is “horrified” by the deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that took over 20 innocent lives. “The US must stand with India against this evil. My heart is with the victims.” Representative Bill Huizenga, as Chairman of the South and Central Asia Subcommittee in the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, condemned the shocking terrorist attack, and offered his condolences to the victims killed and those injured.

Congressman Jimmy Patronis said, “India is a tremendous ally and the people of America stand with our friends against this act of evil.” Senator Rick Scott said he and his wife Ann are devastated to hear of the “evil terrorist attack” in Pahalgam, India. “The US stands with India as we pray for those who lost loved ones or were injured in this unimaginable attack.” Vivek Ramaswamy, who was a 2024 presidential primary candidate and had briefly co-headed the Department of Government Efficiency along with billionaire Elon Musk, termed the attack “horrific” and extended condolences to the families of those who died, as well as prayers for those who were injured to recover quickly.

Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack, saying both US and India have been burned by state sponsored terror.

“The world must stand united to eradicate terrorism in all its forms, everywhere and states directly or indirectly sponsoring or promoting such acts of terrorism must not only be condemned but also sanctioned with stoppage of any aid to them, especially military.

“India has been subjected to an ongoing war of terror sponsored by Pakistan agencies, operators, terror groups and agencies,” he said.

Former advisor to President Joe Biden and Co-Chair for the Economic Subcommittee for Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Commission Ajay Bhutoria too strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kashmir. “My prayers go out to the victims and their families. Let’s unite against terror!” Hindus Advancing Human Rights Initiative (HAHRI), an arm of HinduPACT, unequivocally condemned the attack that occurred during Vice President J D Vance’s visit to India and PM Modi’s trip to Saudi Arabia.

Rahul Sur, executive director of HAHRI, said the “world has been warned repeatedly about this Islamic fundamentalism. It must be crushed. It is time to sanction Pakistan.” Convenor of HinduPACT Ajay Shah said the “message from the terrorist state across India’s western border is clear. On behalf of American Hindus, we express our heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims.” The Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA) condemned the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam and said the 26 tourists were executed by Islamist terrorists by targetting solely for their Hindu faith.

“This act is a chilling reminder of the ongoing suffering of Kashmiri Hindus. It echoes the genocide and exodus we've endured. Tourism cannot erase the truth. Each attack reopens wounds that have never healed. We demand justice for the victims and accountability for the perpetrators,” KOA president Uphar Kotru told PTI.

The KOA, a socio-cultural nonprofit committed to preserving Kashmiri Pandit heritage, in a statement, called on the government of India to dismantle terror networks operating in the region and safeguard all civilians—particularly Hindus, including tourists, migrant workers, and the few remaining Kashmiri Pandit families under constant threat. PTI YAS SHK NPK NPK