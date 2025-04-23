US lawmakers, Indian-Americans strongly condemn J-K attack; demand perpetrators be brought to justice

New York, Apr 23 (PTI) US lawmakers, prominent India-US bodies and members of the Indian-American community on Wednesday strongly condemned the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that perpetrators should be brought to justice.

"I send my condolences to the people of India in the aftermath of the horrific attack in Kashmir and hope those responsible will be brought to justice soon. Terrorism is never tolerated,” US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch said in a post on X.

Terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

In a call with Modi, who was on a two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia, US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the “heinous attack.” Deputy Secretary at the Department of State Christopher Landau said the US “strongly condemns” the terrorist attack in Kashmir and “stands resolutely alongside India. Sending very heartfelt condolences to all Indians, and especially those who have lost their loved ones in this heinous attack on tourists and civilians.” Senator Bill Hagerty said the US stands with India. “I condemn the shocking attack today by Islamic terrorists who murdered dozens of people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.” The “terrorist attack in Kashmir is a deeply disturbing reminder that the threat posed to civilized nations by terrorism remains acute,” Senator Ted Cruz said.

He added that the US will stand with India and Prime Minister Modi “as they bring these terrorists to justice.” Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said he is heartbroken by the horrific attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir. “We must stand united against terrorism in all its forms and bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

Representative Ro Khanna, Congressman Shri Thanedar, Congressman Rich McCormick, Congressman Greg Murphy, Congressman Jimmy Patronis, Representative Bill Huizenga and Representative Marc Veasey also condemned the terrorist attack and offered condolences and prayers to the families of the victims.

Senator Rick Scott said he and his wife Ann are devastated to hear of the “evil terrorist attack” in Pahalgam, India. “The US stands with India as we pray for those who lost loved ones or were injured in this unimaginable attack.” Vivek Ramaswamy, who was a 2024 presidential primary candidate and had briefly co-headed the Department of Government Efficiency along with billionaire Elon Musk, termed the attack “horrific” and extended condolences to the families of those who died.

Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies, strongly condemned the terrorist attack, saying both the US and India have been burned by state-sponsored terror.

“The world must stand united to eradicate terrorism in all its forms, everywhere and states directly or indirectly sponsoring or promoting such acts of terrorism must not only be condemned but also sanctioned with stoppage of any aid to them, especially military. India has been subjected to an ongoing war of terror sponsored by Pakistan agencies, operators, terror groups and agencies,” he said.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) strongly condemned the dastardly attack, saying it was a reminder of the constant threat of terrorism that continues to lurk from both state and non-state nefarious actors.

“While India will continue to remain resilient in the face of such adversity, this unfortunate incident is a sobering reminder, of just why the US-India defence and security partnership remains vital to stand up to such abominable adversaries and anticipate and prevent further attacks both on Indian soil or to its strategic partners and assets overseas,” USISPF said, adding that it is a shame that the picturesque town of Pahalgam has now been marred with the bloody horrors of this heinous attack.

Former advisor to President Joe Biden and Co-Chair for the Economic Subcommittee for Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Commission Ajay Bhutoria too condemned the terrorist attack in Kashmir. “My prayers go out to the victims and their families. Let’s unite against terror!” Hindus Advancing Human Rights Initiative (HAHRI), an arm of HinduPACT, unequivocally condemned the attack, with its executive director Rahul Sur saying that the “world has been warned repeatedly about this Islamic fundamentalism. It must be crushed. It is time to sanction Pakistan.” The Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA) condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and said the 26 tourists were executed by Islamist terrorists by targetting solely for their Hindu faith.

The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) unequivocally condemned the terrorist action, with GOPIO International President Prakash Shah saying the “world cannot idly stand by each time terrorists take actions and nations must unite and take joint actions against terrorists and those that harbor them.” “That is the only way to end Terrorism,” Shah added.

GOPIO Chairman Thomas Abraham reaffirmed solidarity and resolve in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and wherever it occurs. “The Indian Diaspora will remain united with the Government of India’s efforts to combat terrorism,” he said. PTI YAS SHK NPK ZH ZH