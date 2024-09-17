US lawmakers, officials condemn vandalism of temple in New York

New York, Sep 17 (PTI) Bipartisan lawmakers across the US have strongly condemned the vandalism at a Hindu temple here and called for an investigation into the incident, asserting that America must stand together against all forms of hate.

The road and the signage outside the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, were sprayed with expletives on Monday, according to footage shared online. The BAPS Public Affairs said in a post on X that it was deeply saddened by the desecration of the temple, calling it an “act aimed at inciting hatred against Hindus".

"Today, local, state & federal leaders gathered to promote peace, respect and unity. Guided by our faith, we stand united against hate with compassion and solidarity,” it said.

Melville is located in in Suffolk County, on Long Island and is about 28 kilometres from the 16,000-seater Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a mega community event on September 22.

US lawmakers across party lines strongly condemned the vandalism, calling for perpetrators to be held accountable.

Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois said he was “appalled by the despicable acts” of vandalism targeting the temple. “As our country faces a surge in political violence and acts of bigotry, we must stand together as Americans against all forms of hate,” he said.

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna also strongly condemned the act of desecration. “Freedom of worship is a bedrock of our democracy. There is no place for acts of intimidation, harassment or violence. We need accountability and to make sure this does not happen again,” he said.

Calling the vandalism "totally" unacceptable, US Congressman from Michigan Shri Thanedar "strongly condemn the hideous acts of vandalism" targeting the temple.

"Such acts of vandalism, bigotry, and hate must be fully investigated. The BAPS community deserves answers and justice,” Thanedar said.

Democratic Congress member Tom Suozzi, representing New York's Third Congressional District said in a post on X that he was appalled by the “hideous acts” of vandalism targeting the temple.

“There is too much hate!… Such acts of vandalism, bigotry, and hate are happening far too often because of inflammatory rhetoric by national leaders, extremism, and lack of accountability. Acts like these are un-American and contradict the core values of our nation,” he said.

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania's First Congressional District also took to X and said that “attacks on places of worship are attacks on our most fundamental values." "This cannot, and will not, be tolerated," he said.

“We stand firmly with our Hindu-American community and condemn violence and hatred in all its forms, without exception. A full investigation should be pursued, and justice must be served swiftly to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Fitzpatrick added.

New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar condemned the vandalism of the temple, which she said is a "beacon of spirituality and inclusivity that is beloved in the community".

“I call for this to be investigated as a hate crime. Freedom of worship is a fundamental American value that we must protect,” she said.

State Senator in the Ohio Senate Niraj Antani condemned in the “strongest terms” the attack on the temple. “The perpetrators must be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This is yet another disgusting incidence of Hinduphobia in our country. We must stand together to combat this hatred.” The temple held a prayer meeting later in the afternoon following the incident. Suozzi and Republican Congressman Nick LaLota were among the officials who visited the temple after the incident and addressed the prayer meeting. Former State Representative for Michigan’s 41st House District Padma Kuppa said, “Whether in Bangladesh or here at home in America, hate against Hindus is on the rise. I know first-hand how destructive it is.” Joshua McKoon, a former member of the Georgia State Senate described the vandalism as “totally outrageous and unacceptable.” Hindu American Foundation said in a post on X that the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security “must investigate” the attack on the temple “after recent threats to Hindu institutions as a large Indian community gathering is planned in nearby Nassau County this weekend." “It is hard to comprehend the absolute cowardice of those who would attack a Hindu temple to air hatred for an elected leader. This attack, following recent threats at Hindu and Indian institutions, must be seen in the context of that threat scenario,” Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation Suhag Shukla said in a post on X.

The Consulate General of India here also strongly condemned the vandalism of the temple, stating it is in touch with the community. It also said that it has raised the matter with US law enforcement authorities for prompt action against perpetrators of the “heinous act.” “The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable,” the Indian Consulate said in a post on X Monday. PTI YAS GRS GRS GRS