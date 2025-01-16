US lifts sanctions on BARC, two other Indian companies

Washington: Days ahead of passing the baton of presidency to Donald Trump, the Biden administration on Wednesday announced to lift sanctions on three Indian entities - Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center (IGCAR), and Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC).

Imposed during the cold war era, the removal of sanctions on these three Indian entities will support US foreign policy objectives by reducing barriers to advanced energy cooperation, including joint research and development and science and technology cooperation, towards shared energy security needs and goals, the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said.

Simultaneously, the BIS added 11 entities to the Entity List, under the destination of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), for activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.

The United States and India share a commitment to advancing peaceful nuclear cooperation and associated research and development activities, with strengthened science and technology cooperation over the past several years that has benefitted both countries and their partner countries around the world, BIS said.

“As these actions demonstrate, the Entity List is a powerful tool that can be used to shape behaviour that advances US national security and global cooperation,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan F Estevez.

“With these Entity List additions and removals, we have sent a clear message that there are consequences for supporting the PRC’s military modernization, and alternatively, incentives for working with the US to further shared foreign policy goals and stronger bilateral relationships,” he said.

“The removal of the three Indian entities will enable closer cooperation between the United States and India to secure more resilient critical minerals and clean energy supply chains,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Matthew Borman. “This action aligns with and supports the overall ambition and strategic direction of the US-India partnership,” he added.

India’s former Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, welcomed the move and described it as a result of “deepening” India US partnership.