US lifts travel advisory on Sri Lanka's east coast

Colombo, Nov 13 (PTI) The US has lifted the travel advisory warning against visiting Arugambay, a popular surfing destination on Sri Lanka’s east coast, the foreign ministry here said on Wednesday.

Following the initial adverse security alert issued by the US, Sri Lanka “promptly implemented a series of coordinated security measures in the area to protect tourists, foreigners and residents against any possible threat”, the ministry said in a press statement.

Sri Lanka had requested the US embassy in Colombo to revoke its advisory, which had cautioned American citizens against travelling to Arugambay.

On October 23, the US embassy had issued a warning based on credible intelligence about a possible attack, urging tourists to avoid the area.

Subsequent investigations suggested that Israeli tourists might have been specific targets, prompting similar warnings from the UK and other countries. Sri Lankan authorities said six local suspects were apprehended and a special security network has been established to enhance safety across key tourist areas.

US Ambassador Julie Chung later clarified that the advisory was a precautionary measure, not a travel ban, aimed at preventing any incidents. PTI CORR SCY SCY SCY